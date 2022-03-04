Arizona-Based Ammunition Company AMMO, Inc. Offers One Million Rounds Of Ammunition to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

​​This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AMMO, Inc. POWW announced that it heard Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s plea for ammunition and would like to help. Ammo Inc. is offering to donate 1 million rounds of ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in support of their fight for independence and freedom.

Ammo Inc. will formally offer to manufacture ammunition to donate to the Ukraine Armed Forces as they fight for their country’s continued independence.

Fred Wagenhals, CEO of Ammo Inc., said “Ammo Inc., and we as Americans stand firmly in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere.”

Wagenhals added, “While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and freedom. We recognize that events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom.

Richard Childress, NASCAR legend and member of the board of directions of Ammo Inc. was joined by Fox News contributor Joey Jones to discuss the gesture on 'Fox & Friends.' Watch the video here!

