This Company Is Partnering With Celebrity Chefs To Disrupt The Massive Food Delivery Market - Analyst Predicts potential 300%+ upside In The Next 12 Months

Home Bistro Inc. HBIS is a foodtech company that aims to capitalize on the $1 trillion U.S. food and beverage industry by partnering with celebrity chefs like Iron Chef Cat Cora, Richard Blais, Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali, Claudia Sandoval, Priyanka Naik and Diana Falk.

For investors interested in this fast-moving market, Home Bistro offers a pure-play alternative to Uber Technologies Inc.’s UBER Uber Eats, DoorDash Inc. DASH and Grubhub Inc. GRUB with upside potential.

Investors can buy shares directly from Home Bistro via a Regulation A+ offering hosted on Equifund.com for $0.75, which is a discount to the current trading price.

The Company: Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman has a track record of success in this specific industry. He was CEO and founder of “The Fresh Diet,” an online meal delivery service he grew from startup to over $30 million annualized revenue before selling the company.

With Home Bistro, Zalmi demonstrates his ability to negotiate deals with major celebrity chefs, establish joint venture partnerships with complementary brands and navigate the M&A landscape as the company grows.

Home Bistro’s unique strategy – partnering with celebrity chefs and food influencers – enables it to not only to offer higher-quality food products but to leverage existing audiences of followers to acquire new customers. This strategy drives down customer acquisition costs and creates an opportunity to scale faster than through paid advertising alone.

Recently, Home Bistro made headlines being named Best at-Home Meal Delivery Services of 2022 by the New York Post and Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Service by Forbes.

The growth of premium food and beverage products could provide an undercover opportunity for savvy investors to profit. Even before the global pandemic, the premium food and beverage category was skyrocketing in sales volume. With an estimated $136 billion in retail sales up for grabs by 2022 – an astounding 13% of the $1 trillion U.S. food and beverage category – Home Bistro may be well-positioned to execute on its growth plan.

Investment Highlights: On Feb. 1, 2022, Home Bistro reported record revenue of $1.64 million for the 10 months ending Oct. 31, 2021 compared to $1.34 million for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020.

The company also reported a 135% jump in overall sales from $299,178 in Q3 2020 to $703,364 in Q3 2021. Importantly, online meal orders rose by a whopping 501% for the quarter compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

More highlights from 2021 include:

Added five celebrity chefs to the platform – a roster that now includes “Iron Chef” Cat Cora, Top Chef All Stars winner Richard Blais, 2-time NY Times Best-Seller and TV Host Ayesha Curry, Bravo Network’s Roblé Ali, MasterChef’s Claudia Sandoval, Priyanka Naik and Diana Falk.



Started using "Vacuum Skin Packaging" technology to deliver fresh meals nationwide at higher quality than traditional frozen meal delivery.



Acquired California-based "Model Meals" lifestyle prepared-meal delivery brand.



Launched a state-of-the-art South Florida-based food production and fulfillment facility and now maintains bicoastal operations facilities (with another facility in Orange County, California).



Executed on partnerships with In Good Taste Wines (wine pairings), Perfecting Athletes (high performance meals) and Red Velvet (desserts).

The company has also announced plans to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq. It has already engaged Donohoe Advisory and retained Baker Mckenzie as corporate legal counsel.

Goldman Small Cap Research released a report on Home Bistro stating “our 2022 revenue forecast of $11 million and our $3.40 target price could be under review for upgrades pending revenue growth magnitude during this hyper-growth period.”

How To Invest: While you can buy shares in Home Bistro on the over-the-counter market, you can also buy them directly from the company at a discount to its current trading price of $0.90 through a special Regulation A+ offering listed on Equifund. Equifund is a private equity platform that allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to buy stock in early-stage companies.

Home Bistro chose to undertake a Regulation A+ offering with Equifund because that company has a reputation for being very selective in the deals it represents and has one of the highest average investment sizes in the industry. When buying direct through the Regulation A+ offering, investors receive a bonus warrant at a $1.50 strike price – giving them a chance to potentially profit twice if the stock climbs higher.

