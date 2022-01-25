McKinsey on CEOs and Digital Transformations - Wikisoft's View

Photo by UX Indonesia on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The recent McKinsey report on digital transformation includes advice for CEOs to reimagine their business; and become a tech and data business. That might not be straightforward – there is a deluge of data.

In the past, tech journalists wrote about data as ‘drinking from the firehose’. Move on a couple of years and we are witnessing nothing short of a tsunami of data that can swamp business operations. Wikisoft’s solution is using tech and big data to provide businesses with ‘higher ground’.

“Our vision is to create opportunity globally by collecting precise data, curating it, verifying it and putting it in the hands of professionals and businesses as consumable business intelligence,” the company says. “We believe in the power of Wikisoft to collect massive amounts of data and deliver it to businesses curated, credible and reliable.”

Wikisoft empowers small to medium enterprises to make the best business decisions. This is normally a very time-consuming operation due to the sheer amount of information out there - it can be too much for a company to control and handle effectively. Wikisoft does all the heavy-lifting – finds the data, validates it and provides all the necessary facts and figures that companies need to make the most efficient and profitable decisions possible.

In a recent press release, Wikisoft Corp. WSFT announced a new platform complementing their flagship platform wikiprofile.com. They might be changing the playing field by going into start-up funding, but the game of big data remains the same. With this endeavor, Wikisoft joins the likes of Splunk Inc. SPLK and Elastic ESTC as an up-and-coming data and tech company.

Wikisoft Key Events:

They recently posted a look-back upon their 2021 year on their YouTube channel and here are some of the main discussion points.

Carsten Falk, CEO of Wikisoft and former Domino’s CEO, divided the company’s accomplishments into two separate buckets, strategic and strengthening corporate governance plus enabling the company for growth in 2022.

In 2021 Wikisoft:

Became SEC reporting and DTC eligible

Launched their investor site on Wikisoft.com

Uplisted onto OTCQB

Launch of the wikiprofile.com, with more than 175 million companies and business professionals

Signed stock purchase agreement with White Line Capital up to $20 million USD

Industry by Numbers:

The global big data technology market size was $41.33 billion back in 2019 and is projected to reach $116.07 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% in the forecast period according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide spending on big data including business analytics (BDA) solutions is forecast to reach $215.7 billion this year and shows that BDA spending will gain strength over the next five years as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CAGR for global BDA spending over the 2021 to 2025 forecast period is expected to be 12.8%.

In 2020, the European Commission renewed its data strategy (Communication: A European Strategy for Data 2020) and identified data as an essential resource for economic growth, competitiveness, innovation, job creation and societal progress.

