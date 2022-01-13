Bringing 360° Stadium Sound Experience to Your Living Room: How This Company Believes it Can Help you Achieve Glorious Sound

Photo by Thomas Serer on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Finally, after a heavy disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, stadiums are open for fans to come together and watch their favorite teams play live. Nothing beats the stadium scene — the chants, the laughter, the cheers, the drinks — when your team scores.

Apart from the morale of the supporters, another thing that makes watching football live at the stadium a real thrill is the sound. A match wouldn’t be the same with lousy sound coming from the stadium’s PA system.

Even the NFL understands how important sound can be in making a game exciting or boring. That's the reason an NFL game on TV sounds just like you are at the stadium. But how do they achieve this? An NFL game is recorded and broadcast in 5.1 surround sound. This effect means the crowd, the players and the referees emanate separately from each speaker, with each speaker representing a different corner in the system.

NFL football playoffs are heating up and everyone is excited to see their favorite team play; tickets are selling fast. Instead of scrambling for tickets online, why not just invite your friends over and shift the sound experience from a stadium to the comfort of your home? With companies like Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. WISA, founder of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA), you might be able to transform your living room into that 5.1 stadium sound.

Tell me More About WiSA

WiSA is an association of over 70 leading audio and consumer electronics manufacturers working together to bring state-of-the-art, high-definition technology to TV, movies, gaming, eSports and music. Some of the well-known brands in the association include LG (KRX: 066570), Hisense (HKG: 0921), Harman a Division of Samsung (KRX: 005930), and Skyworth Group Ltd SWDHF.

According to WiSA, the unique thing about their certified products is their ability to perfectly work together to create a remarkable wireless home audio experience, which removes all the hassles associated with setting up sound equipment using lengthy cables. WiSA-certified products work seamlessly with other components, giving you the opportunity to custom build your sound system based on the size of your wallet.

For example, the WiSA-certified Axiim Q UHD media center AVR can connect and work together with the latest Harman Kardon Citation Series of speakers. Remove the speakers from the box and wirelessly connect them to the Axiim media center in a matter of minutes. Any product bearing the WiSA-ready logo can transmit audio to any WiSA-certified speaker using a WiSA transmitter.

Apart from being easy to set up, another big advantage that comes with WiSA is it eliminates the need to tangle up your living room with cables. This convenience puts the company in competition with other leading players in the space such as Sony Group Corp. SONY and Sonos Inc. SONO.

The Home Entertainment Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a leap in the global home entertainment industry as mobility was restricted. According to Allied Market Research, the industry is valued at over $170 billion and is expected to reach a market cap of over $290 billion by 2022.

“Consumers want the highest-quality immersive audio experience possible,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA, LLC in a recent Summitt wireless press release. “In today’s world, consumers are investing in their sanctuaries, and home entertainment has become a priority. We are proud of the WiSA-certified solutions that are set up as simply as a soundbar, yet deliver a room of cinematic sound.”

