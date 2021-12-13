Why Blonder Tongue Labs Shares Are Falling

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDR) shares are trading lower after the company announced it received notice today from NYSE American stating that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock from the exchange.

Blonder Tongue Labs stated via press release that receipt of the notice does not affect the company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blonder Tongue Labs is a global communication equipment supplier for TV broadcasters, cable system operators, lodging video, internet systems and institutional systems. As a cable television pioneer founded in 1950, the company has served its customers for over 60 years.

Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52-week high of $2.33 and a 52-week low of $0.56.