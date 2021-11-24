Grom Social Reveals Digital Holiday Hub with Santa.com, To Introduce Holiday-Themed Content for Kids and Adults

Image by JESHOOTS on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM announced yesterday that its newest division, Curiosity Ink Media, unwrapped Santa.com.

Santa.com is the company’s online digital holiday hub designed to bring users the fun and excitement of Christmas through content aimed at easing stress and maximizing the overall enjoyment of the season. Brimming with escapist fare alongside tips on holiday entertaining, gift-giving, holiday décor, family fun and more, the site will continually refresh throughout the holidays with content for kids and grown-ups alike. Due to historic global supply-chain delays and logistical delivery challenges, Santa.com will postpone the rollout of its full e-commerce activation until 2022.

“Now more than ever, the world needs a break, so we are thrilled to unveil Santa.com, a digital holiday destination that provides a surefire way to maximize your holidays with family and friends,” explains Curiosity Ink Media’s CEO, Jared Wolfson. “Everyone can delight in how Santa.com inspires more joy during the holidays and with even more enhancements planned annually, our hope is that the site will become an invaluable part of Christmastime.”

Visitors to Santa.com can access a treasure trove of holiday-themed content, all of which underscores the magic of the holidays. From Mrs. Claus’s favorite recipes to classic traditions, hosting tips, to setting the tone through curated holiday playlists, the site blends fresh editorial content, eye-catching graphics, original animation, and even mirthful holiday-themed boxing videos that preview how elves assemble gifts in their North Pole workshop. Additionally, the site will direct users to one-of-a-kind holiday gift ideas from various suppliers including Christmas at the Biltmore, a designer coffee table book detailing the iconic Biltmore Estate in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge mountains and its annual Christmas celebrations.

For kids, beginning December 5, Santa.com will capture the fun and anticipation of the holidays through an immersive map of the North Pole, themed interactive games, mobile content and daily time-released content that counts down the days to Christmas.

“Both Curiosity and Grom are fully committed to families, and nothing brings everyone together quite like Christmas time,” explains Curiosity Ink Media’s President & Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks. “Santa.com aims to serve as the digital North Pole that kids and grownups can turn to as we all prepare for the holidays. Santa.com aligns perfectly with our promise to be a positive force in the lives of those we reach. Happy holidays from all of us at Santa.com!”

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.