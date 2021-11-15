10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Keybanc boosted the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $690 to $725. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $683.90 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) from $141 to $172. Teradyne shares rose 0.8% to $147.37 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) price target from $11 to $17. EVgo shares fell 4.8% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) price target from $182 to $190. Ascendis Pharma shares rose 0.5% to close at $155.72 on Friday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target on CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) from $31 to $42. CarGurus shares fell 3.7% to $37.10 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group lifted Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) price target from $66 to $69. Warby Parker shares rose 9% to settle at $58.34 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) price target from $55 to $24. BioXcel Therapeutics shares fell 9.9% to $31.10 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) price target from $62 to $72. Kura Sushi USA shares jumped 30.2% to close at $70.94 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) from $34 to $43. Prometheus Biosciences shares fell 2.5% to $35.40 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) from $2 to $5.5. Phunware shares gained 1% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.
