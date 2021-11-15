 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $690 to $725. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $683.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) from $141 to $172. Teradyne shares rose 0.8% to $147.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) price target from $11 to $17. EVgo shares fell 4.8% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) price target from $182 to $190. Ascendis Pharma shares rose 0.5% to close at $155.72 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson boosted the price target on CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) from $31 to $42. CarGurus shares fell 3.7% to $37.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) price target from $66 to $69. Warby Parker shares rose 9% to settle at $58.34 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) price target from $55 to $24. BioXcel Therapeutics shares fell 9.9% to $31.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. raised Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) price target from $62 to $72. Kura Sushi USA shares jumped 30.2% to close at $70.94 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) from $34 to $43. Prometheus Biosciences shares fell 2.5% to $35.40 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) from $2 to $5.5. Phunware shares gained 1% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASND + BTAI)

Analyst Ratings For Ascendis Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Contract In Europe, I-Mab Spikes On China Deal, DermTech Sinks On Guidance
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2021
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PTLOJefferiesInitiates Coverage On56.0
WOOFJefferiesDowngrades
AKROHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains62.0
EYPTHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains24.0
PHUNHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains5.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com