 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Perfect Storm Of Risks For Precious Metals, And Yet Gold And Silver Still Lag. Why?
David Pinsen , Portfolio Armor  
 
September 27, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
A Perfect Storm Of Risks For Precious Metals, And Yet Gold And Silver Still Lag. Why?

Nick Kwan/Pexels

A Perfect Storm For Gold And Silver

In theory, the past week should have been a perfect storm for gold and silver bulls, as the news fed investors a buffet of systemic risks. In one steam tray was China's "Lehman Moment" with the impending default of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). 

In another steam tray was the "game of chicken" over America's impending debt limit. 

Nearby, investors could find steaming dish of reported hyperinflation fears by UBS clients. And right next to the croissants, were rumors of shortages of industrial parts. 

Meanwhile, the rotting apple in the fruit bowl was the seemingly never-ending COVID pandemic. 

And Yet...

Despite all that, here's how the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) and the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) ETFs had done over the last five days, as of Thursday's close. 

Chart

 

Similar picture with the more widely traded gold and silver ETFs, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV). 

Chart

 

Industrial Commodities Versus Precious Metals

A point we made in a recent post (Supply-Side Inflation Hits Home), is that inflation driven by shortages in the real economy would inflate the prices of industrial commodities, but not necessarily precious metals. We made a similar point in June as well (Black Gold Beats Silver) where we noted that our recent top names had included industrial commodity companies such as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI). 

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 5/13/2021.

Since then, LPI has more than doubled...

While gold and silver have sucked wind, 

Chart

 

Supply-Side Inflation Versus Systemic Risk

Supply-side inflation may explain the performance of industrial commodities versus precious metals over the last few months, but it doesn't explain the weak performance of precious metals in the face of putative system risks. There seem to be two possible answers here:

  • Investors don't really see Evergrande, the debt limit, the shortages, and the bubbling inflation as systemic risks, or,
  • Investors see these as systemic risks, but they don't see gold and silver as havens from them

Regarding the first possible answer, one could argue that foreign lenders' exposure to Evergrande, at about $20 billion, is fairly small, and we've been through the debt limit dance before without crashing through it. It's harder to reconcile the UBS survey results showing their clients' fears of hyperinflation with the recent performance of precious metals though. 

Which do you think is the correct answer, 1. or 2.? Or do you have a different answer altogether? Please share your thoughts in the comments. 

 

Related Articles (GLD + EGRNF)

Meme Stock Meets Meme Currency: AMC Considers Accepting Dogecoin, And Selling NFTs
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Li Auto Rise In Recovering Hong Kong Market, Evergrande Shoots Up 15% As Worries Ease
China Markets Open Lower After 4-Day Break For Mid-Autumn Festival Amid Evergrande Crisis
Evergrande: China's Lehman Moment Or Just Fear, Uncertainty And Doubt? How To Protect A Small Account If The Worst Happens.
The China Syndrome: In Case Contagion From Evergrande's Impending Default Spreads To U.S. Stocks
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Tumble As Hang Seng Index Crashes Amid Evergrande Crisis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributors Gold metalsPenny Stocks Commodities Small Cap Markets ETFs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com