Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Lordstown Motors, Spotify Or Pinduoduo?

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) demonstrated the capabilities of their Lordstown Endurance pickup truck at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives' (NEC/AAAE) Annual Conference this week.

According to the press release the show, which ran from Aug. 15-17 and was attended by members of the NEC/AAAE, including airport executives and those responsible for making fleet vehicle purchase decisions, provides exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase the latest technology and offerings that today's airports want and need. Lordstown says the Endurance was the only EV pickup truck at the show.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) announced Friday it will commence a stock repurchase program beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

Spotify says repurchases of up to 10 million of the company's ordinary shares have been authorized by the company's general meeting of shareholders, and the Board of Directors approved such repurchases up to the amount of $1 billion.

Spotify added that the authorization to repurchase will expire on April 21, 2026.

Bayer Crop Science announced Friday the company will partner with Pinduoduo for its annual Smart Agriculture Competition.

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) on this competition and contribute with our capabilities in the areas of disease prediction, crop protection and vegetable seed business," said Alfonso Alba, Country Division Head for Bayer Crop Science in Greater China.

Friday's press release notes Pinduoduo spearheaded the creation of the Smart Agriculture Competition as a way to gather the top minds in agronomy and computer science to develop technology that can help smallholder farmers and spur agricultural modernization.