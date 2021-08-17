 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Getting Hammered Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower by 14.1% at $4.04 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported its second-quarter earnings results.

Sphere 3D reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share and quarterly sales of $894,000.

Sphere 3D says revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $1.8 million, compared to $1.9 million for the first six months of 2020. Gross margin for the first six months of 2021 was 44.8%, compared to 47.6% for the first six months of 2020. 

Sphere 3D delivers virtualization technology and data management solutions. The company operates in one segment, which is providing data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions for small and medium businesses and distributed enterprises.

Sphere 3D has a 52-week high of $6.58 and a 52-week low of $1.23.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANY)

48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Getting Hammered Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas