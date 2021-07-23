 Skip to main content

2 Penny Stocks That Could Soar With Inflation

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Despite politicians insisting that inflation is merely transitory, there are many good reasons to believe that it isn’t. One reason: the increase in the price of oil.

The vast majority of companies rely on the trucking industry to get supplies and to distribute goods. And trucks need oil and gas. If their prices continue to head higher, so will the prices of many finished goods.

To hedge against or even profit from inflation, investors should consider investing in oil-related companies. If oil continues to move higher, many of them will follow. Two such stocks could be Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX).

Helix is trading just above support. There’s a good chance it is the base for a new rally.

hlx.png

TGS is also trading just above support. It may be forming a new uptrend.

tgs.png

