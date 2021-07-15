 Skip to main content

Why Datasea Shares Are Trading Higher Again On Thursday

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced its wholly-owned subsidiary signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability in China.

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

At the time of publication, Datasea shares were trading 8.29% higher at $4.31. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.84. 

