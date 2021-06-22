Why Globalstar Is Trading Higher Again Today
Globalstar Inc (NYSE: GSAT) is trading significantly higher yet again Tuesday after B. Riley initiated coverage on the satellite communications company and announced a price target well above its current level.
What Happened: On Monday, B. Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford initiated coverage on Globalstar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.25.
Globalstar is starting to realize a return on satellite systems and spectrum assets, "making 2021 an excellent time, in our opinion, to buy GSAT," Crawford said in a note.
Globalstar is a provider of satellite solutions for business and individuals. The telecommunications company focuses on mobile satellite services.
Price Action: Globalstar has traded as high as $2.98 and as low as 29 cents over a 52-week period.
At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 16.10% at $1.76.
Latest Ratings for GSAT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|B. Riley Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Jun 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for GSAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
