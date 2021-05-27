 Skip to main content

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining. The stock is trading approximately 3% higher at $28.47. The stock has a 52-week high of 79.50 and a 52-week low of $2.04.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading 13.5% higher at $3.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.88 and a 52-week low of $1.21.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

