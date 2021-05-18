EXCLUSIVE: Foresight Autonomous Execs Talk Tech On 'Power Hour'

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) CFO Eli Yoresh and VP of business development Doron Cohadier appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is made up of three entities: Foresight Automotive, Eye-Net Mobile and Rail Vision, Cohadier said.

Foresight Automotive: Foresight Automotive is a technology company developing smart, multi-spectral vision software solutions for the automotive industry, Cohadier told Benzinga.

The muti-spectral vision sensor offers the ability to detect obstacles under harsh weather and lighting conditions, he said, adding that the company creates a depth map fused with thermal, which increases the level of detection it can offer.

The technology is similar to lidar technology, but Foresight uses cameras that require less battery power from the vehicle, making it a more cost effective solution, Cohadier said.

Automatic Calibration: The most disruptive technology the company is developing is called the automatic calibration model, Cohadier said.

According to the company website, this model is a patented automatic calibration solution designed to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated regardless of configuration or position. in order to create accurate and continuous depth perception.

Delivering The Perfect Product: The company uses a three-stage process to bring its products to customers, Yoresh said.

The first phase is to engage with customers by issuing prototypes to potential customers, he said.

Secondly, Foresight goes into a co-development phase in which a customer shares his or her specific needs with the company and Foresight makes the changes to meet the needs of the customer, Yoresh said.

Lastly, in the design-win phase, the company is focused on deploying its technology in a specific vehicle at a specific time, he said.

The company is in the second phase working on co-developments and hopes to enter the design-win stage with potential customers next year, Yoresh told Benzinga.

Foresight Autonomous is set to report earnings this week, Yoresh noted.

FRSX Price Action: Foresight Autonomous Holdings has traded as high as $12.14 and as low as 70 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 13.29% at $3.85.