Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors 5/5

Investing in different stock sectors allows you to diversify your portfolio through targeted exposure from companies in specific segments of the economy. Utilizing sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 31.02%

Companies that produce and distribute energy are essential to the strength and growth of the U.S economy. Many of these companies specialize in exploring and producing energy and gas resources.

Barnwell Industries Corp (NYSE: BRN) is up 29.47% this week. In Canada, Barnwell is involved in oil and natural gas exploration, construction, processing, and sales. Barnwell also offers well-drilling facilities as well as the construction and maintenance of water pumping systems.

2. The Transportation Sector- Up 25.17%

The transportation sector consists of companies that focus on the movement of people, goods, and services. Companies that work with airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms all make up this very important sector.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE: NMPRH) is up 25.45% this week. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company that was created in 1954 by US Steel to transport iron ore to the US and Europe. They specialize in the worldwide carriage, trading, and storage of international bulk cargoes.

3. The Finance Sector - Up 21.98%

The financial sector consists of companies that provide financial services to commercial and retail customers. Economists believe that the health of the economy depends on the strength of its financial sector.

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) is up 37.53% this week. Regional Health Properties Inc manages a network of 30 senior care and skilled nursing facilities around the country. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment firm that focuses on senior care and healthcare property development.

4. Health Services Sector - Up 16.86%

The Health Services sector comprises businesses that provide medical services, medical equipment, and provide medical insurance. This industry focuses on the coordination of medical goods and services.

American Shared Hospital Services (NASDAQ: CRDF) is up 12.86% this week. American Shared Hospital Services is a major manufacturer of radiation therapy and radio-surgical devices. They have a 30-year track record in supplying hospitals and emergency centers in the United States with cutting-edge medical devices.

5. The Commercial Services Sector - Up 14.93%

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services, Commercial Printing and Office Services and Supplies. These services are essential for the companies that operate in an office setting.



Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) is up 15.12% this week. Gartner Inc is a leading research and consultancy firm in the world. It's a multinational research and consulting company that provides data, analysis, and resources to IT firms.