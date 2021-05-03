Exclusive: Verb Technology CEO Talks Interactive Video Technology On 'Power Hour'

Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) aims to change consumer behavior with its interactive video technology, CEO Rory Cutaia said Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

The company has a software-as-a-service recurring revenue business model, Cutaia said, adding that the products are based on the company's proprietary interactive video technology.

People are going to watch videos much more often than they will read content or even view static images, he said. Verb Technology makes it easy to click on a call to action while a video is playing, the CEO said.

Interactive livestream e-commerce is the most exciting thing the company is doing right now, Cutaia said.

"Everything you know about the sales process is about to change in a meaningful way," as people look to make purchases through live stream video shopping, he said, adding that Verb Technology plans to "lead the charge."

What's Next For Verb Technology: Verb Technology plans to integrate its software into Microsoft Outlook, Cutaia said, adding that the company plans to move the product from public beta to general release sometime in the next few weeks.

"We've made a quantum leap as a company," the Verb Technology CEO told Benzinga.

Verb Technology has traded as high as $3.10 and as low as 98 cents over a 52-week period. The stock was down 2.16% at $1.14 at last check Monday.

Related Link: Verb Technology Co., Inc. Is Transforming The Way Companies Do Business

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay.