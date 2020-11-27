Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2020
Upgrades
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for Swiss Life Holding AG (OTC: SZLMY) was changed from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Swiss Life Holding shows a 52-week-high of 23.23 and a 52-week-low of 13.0315. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.79.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The current stock performance of Diageo shows a 52-week-high of 171.29 and a 52-week-low of 100.5179. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.65.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Pernod Ricard SA (OTC: PDRDY) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 38.73 and a 52-week-low of 25.48. Pernod Ricard closed at $37.16 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Virgin Money UK PLC (OTC: CYBBF) from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Virgin Money UK shows a 52-week-high of 1.23 and a 52-week-low of 0.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.23.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Adecco Group AG (OTC: AHEXY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Adecco Group showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 29.95 and a 52-week-low of 15.6. At the end of the last trading period, Adecco Group closed at $29.89.
