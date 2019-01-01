QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Swiss Life is the largest life insurer in Switzerland, serving the workplace pension market. Its other core operations are in France and Germany. Swiss Life also has a strong real estate asset-management offering.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Swiss Life Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swiss Life Holding (SZLMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK: SZLMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swiss Life Holding's (SZLMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swiss Life Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Swiss Life Holding (SZLMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK: SZLMY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SZLMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Swiss Life Holding (SZLMY)?

A

The stock price for Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK: SZLMY) is $30.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swiss Life Holding (SZLMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 25, 2012.

Q

When is Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK:SZLMY) reporting earnings?

A

Swiss Life Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swiss Life Holding (SZLMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swiss Life Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Swiss Life Holding (SZLMY) operate in?

A

Swiss Life Holding is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.