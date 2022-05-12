Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 5 companies set new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Highs:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was H&R Block HRB.
- Oxbridge Acquisition OXAC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- H&R Block HRB saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 2.69% to reach its new 52-week high.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ declined the most, as it traded down 0.16% after hitting a new 52-week high.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs on Thursday:
- H&R Block HRB stock made a new 52-week high of $30.03 Thursday. The stock was up 2.69% for the day.
- Bottomline Technologies EPAY shares set a new yearly high of $56.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- TORM TRMD shares were up 2.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.95.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares set a new 52-week high of $15.71 on Thursday, moving down 0.16%.
- Oxbridge Acquisition OXAC shares set a new yearly high of $10.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.