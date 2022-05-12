QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 12:05 PM | 2 min read

 

On Thursday, 5 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Highs:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was H&R Block HRB.
  • Oxbridge Acquisition OXAC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • H&R Block HRB saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 2.69% to reach its new 52-week high.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ declined the most, as it traded down 0.16% after hitting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs on Thursday:

  • H&R Block HRB stock made a new 52-week high of $30.03 Thursday. The stock was up 2.69% for the day.
  • Bottomline Technologies EPAY shares set a new yearly high of $56.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • TORM TRMD shares were up 2.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.95.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ shares set a new 52-week high of $15.71 on Thursday, moving down 0.16%.
  • Oxbridge Acquisition OXAC shares set a new yearly high of $10.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

