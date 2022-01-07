 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Shares Down On The Week Despite Heavy Option Buying, Renewed Retail Interest
Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
AMC Shares Down On The Week Despite Heavy Option Buying, Renewed Retail Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) is about the close the first week of 2022 trading down over 15%. AMC Apes and retail traders have shown no less interest to re-ignite the former gamma squeeze trade of 2021, but the stock isn't showing the upside yet, despite heavy options trading.

What Happened: AMC is closing the week down on the day to an already heavy week, even though trading activity has been quite robust. Moving over 40 million shares on the day, option traders have been buying up calls on AMC, moving over 390,000 options on the day with over 250,000 of them being calls and 140,000 puts (image below).

total_option_flows_amc_jan_7.png

Of the roughly 390,000 contracts moved today, over 160,000 have been short dated (expiring today), so 40% of the flows today are either day trades being opened and closed, or closing transactions from prior options.

Why It Matters: Prior to trading on Friday, AMC had approximately 1.2 million calls and 835,000 puts, totalling just over 2 million contracts. Friday's volume represents approximately 19% of the total open interest.

Why It Matters: While there are decent flows up till the January and February monthly expiries, interest wanes heavily beyond that. This suggests the flows over this week are much more short-term focused, and few traders are willing to put up capital for longer-term bullish views, especially in the second half of 2022.

What's Next: While the stock may hold onto the $20s until the Jan. 21 expiry, looking further out to the January 2023 monthly expiry, the numbers aren't painting a bullish picture. The market is pricing in a 53% chance the stock closes at or below the $12 strike by the January 2023 expiry (image below).

long_term_put_options_amc.png

This suggests the real money interest (bearish) is in stark contrast to the retail interest (bullish). It should be noted that outside the two weeks of gamma squeezes the stock experienced back in June 2021, AMC has lost over 68% of its value since the June spike highs, and has closed bearish two out of every three weeks since.

If retail traders find the stock isn't able to mount any gains this year, they may start moving capital over to other performing stocks like Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), which is having a strong start to the new year (+14%).

On the other hand, if AMC can regain the $40 handle, this may spark a new wave of retail buying interest.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

What Are Whales Doing With AMC Entertainment
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on AMC Entertainment's Chart
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Is 'Extreme Fear' Gripping Dogecoin Today?
AMC CEO Gives A Timeline On When Movie Theater Chain Will 'Routinely' Accept Dogecoin, Shiba Inu For All Payments
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com