 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Stock Drops 11% After Earnings Miss: An Option Analysis

Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Stock Drops 11% After Earnings Miss: An Option Analysis

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) released earnings before the market open Thursday, missing across the board on EPS (-88%) and revenue (-1.6%).

Traders did not take too kindly to the earnings release, as the stock lost over 11% in the session. This is on heavy volume, with over 53 million shares traded today vs. the 10-day average of 18 million shares.

SEE ALSO: Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling Today

On top of the heavy trading today, option traders have been very active in the stock, trading over 741,000 contracts, with approximately 460,000 of them being calls and 281,000 being puts (image below).

total_option_flows_today_baba.png

Why It Matters: Missing on earnings isn't necessarily a reason in and of itself for the stock to drop so heavily. Yet Alibaba has already missed on earnings this year and is down over 38% year-to-date.

Combine that with such a strong earnings miss, and option traders have been aggressively trading the stock today.

Prior to Thursday, there were about 2.5 million calls and 1.9 million puts for a total of roughly 4.4 million options. Hence, the 742,000 contracts traded today represent a robust 16% increase in the total options.

Of those, approximately 62% were calls, however, the largest short dated calls by volume are for the $145 and $150 strikes, which are below the cash open price.

This suggests that while some of these were punters (retail traders trading cheap OTM calls in hopes of a quick gain), there's a good chance many of these calls were premium sellers (i.e. traders selling calls expecting the price to decline and thus make a quick profit from those calls losing value).

What's Next: The problem for Alibaba is there's not much material open interest or volume below the $140 strike through the Dec. 17 expiry (image below).

low_open_interest_and_volume_baba.png

This suggests option traders aren't too interested in getting long below $140.

Hence, a weekly close below $140 could force option traders to re-adjust their downside levels as there isn't much option support until around the $105 strike.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba-SoftBank Backed Indian Fintech Giant Disappoints On Trading Debut
DouYu Finds Itself in Unfamiliar Waters as Business Shrinks
6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba Stock Keeps Spiraling Down: Could It Bounce?
Inflation, Semiconductors, & Labor Themes Continue Through Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com