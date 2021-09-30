 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Under Armour And Carnival Corp

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). He noticed a purchase of 6,400 contracts of the October $20 calls in the first half of the session on Thursday.

Around 4,000 contracts of the October $25 calls were traded in Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Options traders were also selling downside puts in the name. Najarian loves to see that because it means this is somebody who wants to be in the stock and thinks it is going to make a move higher. The trader is willing to own the stock, in case it trades lower. Najarian is in both of these trades and he is planning to hold these positions for a week.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

