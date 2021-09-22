 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pitney Bowes And Netflix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said the October 7 calls in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) were aggressively bought during the session on Wednesday. He bought these calls as well and he said this is a classic example of somebody who wants to simulate a long position.

See Also: Netflix Buys Roald Dahl Catalog, The Streaming Company's Largest IP Acquisition

Traders were also buying the September $600 calls in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). Around 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and that was a big enough reason for Najarian to buy these calls.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

