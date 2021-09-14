 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 6:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, but that is not atypical because that is pretty much what he has seen over the last month in the name.

See Also: What To Expect From Apple's 'California Streaming' Event

The most active options on Monday were the September $150, $152.50 and $155 calls. Over 173,000 contracts of the September $150 calls were traded for $1.83. The trade breaks even at $151.83 or around 1.5% above the closing price on Monday. Buyers are risking around 1.2% of the underlying price to bet the stock is going to end the week higher.

