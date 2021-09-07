 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple, Facebook And Nucor

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). During the session, he has noticed a purchase of 130,000 contracts of the September 10, $165 calls. Traders paid between 50 cents and a dollar for them.

Najarian has a long stock position in Apple, but he wants to buy a beta kicker so he is buying calls.

He has also noticed very aggressive buying of the September $380 calls in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Around 11,000 contracts were traded and traders paid between $1 to $2 for them.

Around 6,800 contracts of the October $140 calls in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) were traded for a dollar in the first half of the session on Tuesday. Two large prints made the most of that volume, explained Najarian.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

