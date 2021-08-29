 Skip to main content

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said the stock is in an uptrend and every time it has come back to the trend line, it has bounced back and moved higher. When it comes to the relative performance to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), Crowdstrike hasn't made any progress since September, but Worth sees that as a setup for a break out to the upside. He expects the stock to move higher in response to earnings, scheduled for August 31.

To make a bullish bet, Mike Khouw wants to buy the October $290/$330 call spread for $10.70. The trade breaks even at $300.70 or 6.51% above the closing price on Friday. If Crowdstrike jumps to $330 or higher at the October expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $29.30.

 

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

