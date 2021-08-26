Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Carnival Corp And EQT

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) on Thursday. Traders were buying the September 3, $24-strike calls in Carnival. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is going to hold these calls for several days.

Around 12,000 contracts of the December $24 calls in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) were traded in the first half of the session on Thursday. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold it for several months.