Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Palantir And Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Around 5,600 contracts of the October 27, $25.50 calls were traded in Palantir in the first half of the session on Monday. Options traders paid between 15 cents and 30 cents for them. Najarian likes the trade and he decided to join it.

Early in the session, options traders bought around 13,500 contracts of the August $720 calls in Tesla. They paid between $2.50 and $5 for these calls. Najarian jumped in the trade and he can hold it until the end of the week.

