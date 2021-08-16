Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In McDonald's And Capri Holdings

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders traded around 6,000 contracts of the August $245 calls in McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) in the first half of the session on Monday. He bought the August $240 calls and he is going to be very quick to take profits or cut losses because the action in McDonald's is very short term.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) was also pretty active as traders were buying the August $58.50 calls. He jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a few days as these options expire on Friday.