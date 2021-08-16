 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In McDonald's And Capri Holdings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In McDonald's And Capri Holdings

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders traded around 6,000 contracts of the August $245 calls in McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) in the first half of the session on Monday. He bought the August $240 calls and he is going to be very quick to take profits or cut losses because the action in McDonald's is very short term.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) was also pretty active as traders were buying the August $58.50 calls. He jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a few days as these options expire on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

