 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Bank Of America

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said traders were buying the next week expiration, $40 strike calls in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) in the first half of the session on Friday. Around 12,000 contracts were traded, which is 1.2 million shares equivalent. Najarian explained options traders are looking for a move higher because of move higher in rates. He decided to join the trade.

Najarian has also said he closed his long stock position and a cover call position in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD). He is still in the trade with the September $55/$75 call spread. Najarian has also sold the straddle in Robinhood this morning because volatility is compressing. The straddle has come down from $18 to $15 in just three hours.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Why Wells Fargo's And Bank Of America's Stocks Are Soaring Higher Today
9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Payrolling In: Employment Report Shows Solid Gains, But Initial Market Reaction Muted
Analyzing Bank of America's Unusual Options Activity
Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin
This Model Is Flashing A Buy Signal For Bank Of America And Wells Fargo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com