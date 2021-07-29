Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Rio Tinto And Workhorse
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said anything in the mining sector is ripping on Thursday and Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is not an exception. He noticed a purchase of 10,000 contracts of the January $96.57 calls in Rio Tinto in the first half of the trading session.
The August $14 calls in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) were also very active. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 9 and it seems that traders are expecting a move higher over the next couple of weeks.
