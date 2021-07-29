 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Rio Tinto And Workhorse

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said anything in the mining sector is ripping on Thursday and Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is not an exception. He noticed a purchase of 10,000 contracts of the January $96.57 calls in Rio Tinto in the first half of the trading session.

The August $14 calls in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) were also very active. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 9 and it seems that traders are expecting a move higher over the next couple of weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Small Cap Markets Media

