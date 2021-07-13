 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday.

Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were traded and traders paid between 30 and 50 cents for them. Najarian likes the trade and he decided to jump in.

He also bought calls in Alibaba because he saw a purchase of 13,000 contracts of the July $215 calls in the name. They were trading between $3.70 and $4. The trade breaks even around 4% above the current stock price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

