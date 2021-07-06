Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Mr. Cooper And Workday

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Mr Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP). Options traders bought around 10,000 contracts of the January $35 calls in Mr. Cooper in the first half of the session on Tuesday. They were paying around $2.90 for them and they have also hedged themselves with a sale of 15,000 contracts of the January $40 calls.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of the July 9, $247.50 calls in Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY). Around 4,500 contracts were traded in the first half and traders were paying between 50 cents and 76 cents for them.