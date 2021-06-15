 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel And Centene

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said that he bought calls in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Tuesday.

He noticed during the first half of the session that traders bought 34,000 contracts of the June 25, $62 calls and 5,000 contracts of the June 25, $60 calls. The company has a big conference coming up and traders are positioning themselves pretty aggressively.

Najarian has also noticed some activity in Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC). When the stock was trading around $69, traders were buying the June $72.50 calls. Around 5,000 contracts were traded for 55 cents. Traders have also sold some puts so the whole trade looks very bullish to Najarian.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

