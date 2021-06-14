 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple And Corsair

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said there was a huge volume in this week's calls in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Around 157,000 contracts of the June 18, $130 calls and 24,000 contracts of the June 25, $130 calls were traded in the first half of the session on Monday. Najarian jumped in and bought the June 25, $130 calls.

See Also: Corsair Gaming Sees Big Gap Up: What Could Happen Next?

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) was also very active. Its normal options volume is 8,500 contracts per day and last week the volume moved up to 16,000, said Najarian. In the first half of the session on Monday, the volume reached 130,000 calls. Najarian bought the June $40 calls in Corsair. He sees upside potential as the stock has 21% short interest.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options ActionOptions Markets Media

