Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple And Corsair

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said there was a huge volume in this week's calls in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Around 157,000 contracts of the June 18, $130 calls and 24,000 contracts of the June 25, $130 calls were traded in the first half of the session on Monday. Najarian jumped in and bought the June 25, $130 calls.

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) was also very active. Its normal options volume is 8,500 contracts per day and last week the volume moved up to 16,000, said Najarian. In the first half of the session on Monday, the volume reached 130,000 calls. Najarian bought the June $40 calls in Corsair. He sees upside potential as the stock has 21% short interest.