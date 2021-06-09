Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Root And Aurora Cannabis

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB).

Root has a short interest of around 30% and it was trading around $23 a few months ago. Options traders are buying the July $15 calls in the name as it moved sharply higher, to around $14. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold it for a week or two.

He also bought June 11, $12-strike calls in Aurora Cannabis as he saw high options activity in them. Najarian is planning to hold the position for a few days.