Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nucor Corporation, Plug Power

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that somebody stepped in and bought the October $110 calls in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on Friday, expecting a $9 move between now and October. Najarian sees an even brighter future for Nucor so he bought calls in the name and he is probably going to hold them for three months.

He also noticed some activity in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG). Traders were buying the June 4 expiration, $35 calls so they are hoping for a quick move higher. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold the position for four days.