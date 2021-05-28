 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nucor Corporation, Plug Power

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
Share:

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that somebody stepped in and bought the October $110 calls in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on Friday, expecting a $9 move between now and October. Najarian sees an even brighter future for Nucor so he bought calls in the name and he is probably going to hold them for three months.

He also noticed some activity in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG). Traders were buying the June 4 expiration, $35 calls so they are hoping for a quick move higher. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold the position for four days.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NUE)

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Vale, Nucor And More
Mike Khouw Advises Viewer On Nucor
MAGA ETF Is Outperforming S&P 500 Months After Trump Left Office
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com