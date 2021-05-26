Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said traders bought around 5,000 contracts of the June $48 calls in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. They paid $1.60 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $49.60 or 3.57% above the current price.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of over 4,000 contracts of the June $20 calls in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI). They were trading between 85 and 90 cents. The trade breaks even around 11% above the current stock price.