 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Harley-Davidson And Vuzix

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said traders bought around 5,000 contracts of the June $48 calls in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. They paid $1.60 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $49.60 or 3.57% above the current price.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of over 4,000 contracts of the June $20 calls in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI). They were trading between 85 and 90 cents. The trade breaks even around 11% above the current stock price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG + VUZI)

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Western Digital And Harley-Davidson
What Does Harley-Davidson's Debt Look Like?
EXCLUSIVE: Vuzix CEO Talks Product Advantages, Next-Gen Smart Glasses
Harley-Davidson Creates Brand For LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Small Cap Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com