Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Porch Group And T-Mobile

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) on Friday. When the stock was trading at $17.50, traders bought around 7,500 contracts of the June $17.50 calls. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is going to hold the position for two to three weeks.

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) were also pretty active on Friday. Traders were buying the June $140 calls in T-Mobile, said Najarian.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

