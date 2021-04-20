Why Leslies Could Be A Great Outdoor Stock Play Right Now

As the weather warms up, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is a top outdoor stock pick, Benzinga's Founder and CEO Jason Raznick said Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

Leslie's, operating as Leslie's Swimming Pool Supplies, is the largest retailer of swimming pool supplies.

Raznick said he owns the Aug. 20 expiration $25 strike calls, as well as shares in the company. He doesn't have many options contracts, but he said he has a "medium to large position" in the stock.

"Pools will do very well come this summer," he said.

Leslies was down 1.7% to $25.47 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.84 and a 52-week low of $19.15.