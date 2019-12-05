Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In L Brands, Metlife And Luckin Coffee

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In L Brands, Metlife And Luckin Coffee

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about high call options activity in L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB). He explained that around 11,000 contracts of the December $20 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Traders paid 20 cents for these calls and they expire next Friday.

Around 5,000 contracts of the December $49 calls in Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) were traded for 80 cents. The trade breaks even at $49.80 or 1.78% above the closing price on Thursday.

See Also: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Call Buyers Hit The Jackpot With Well-Timed Option Trades

Jon Najarian noticed that options traders were buying the December $32 calls in Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK). He followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LB + LK)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs, Slack And More
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
What Do Amazon, Victoria's Secret And Bitcoin Have In Common? Giving Tuesday
Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What's Next For ViacomCBS?