Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Option Activity In Sanofi, JetBlue And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said traders were aggressively buying the December $15.50 calls in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) on Wednesday. They picked the $15.50 strike, although the price has already jumped above that level. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position until the December expiration.
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) was also active. Traders were buying the January $48 calls. The expiration is covering the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Pete Najarian noticed a big volume in the December $20 calls in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU). Almost 30,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session.
Around 2,500 contracts of the April $18 calls were traded in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) for $1.15. The trade breaks even at $19.15 or 9.12% above the current stock price.
