Pete Najarian Highlights Unusual Options Activity In BP And Marathon Petroleum

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in the energy space. He said a lot of activity is moving towards the sector as 8 of 16 stocks with unusual options activity are coming from the energy sector.

Around 9,000 contracts of the April $39 calls were traded in BP plc (NYSE: BP) in the first half of the trading session. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

See Also: Option Traders Betting Against Bank Of America Following Trump Tariff Comments

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has also caught the attention of Najarian. Around 6,000 contracts of the April $62.50 calls were traded in the first half. Traders were also selling upside calls as a hedge, Najarian said.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

