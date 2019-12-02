Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Bank Of America And Macy's
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He owns the stock and because of the options action on Monday, he decided to buy calls as well. He said the $34 strike, $34.50 strike and $35 strike in the December expiration were very active. The most active were the December $34.50 calls as 17,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session.
The Dec. 6, $15.50 strike calls were active in Macy's Inc (NYSE: M). Around 7,000 calls were bought in the first half for around 30 cents, explained Najarian. He sees this as a trade because he is not a big fan of the company. He thinks a short squeeze could move the stock higher and he decided to buy these calls.
