Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In PayPal And Freeport-McMoRan

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He noticed traders are buying the November $105 calls in the name and he decided to jump in the trade.

The December $12 calls in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) were also active. Najarian bought them and he is planning to hold the position for a month.

Related Links:

Large Option Trader Makes A Killing On Suspiciously-Timed HP Trade

Option Traders Make Big Bets On Disney Ahead Of Earnings, Streaming Launch