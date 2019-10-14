'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he loves Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT). He is a buyer of the stock.

Ron Insana is going to watch Brexit negotiations this week because it's going to have a big impact on the British pound.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

Jon Najarian wants to buy VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ). He noticed a lot of upside call activity in the name.