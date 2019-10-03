Market Overview

Costco Wholesale's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 03, 2019 7:37am   Comments
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 3. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Costco Wholesale EPS is expected to be around $2.54, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $47.61 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Costco Wholesale posted EPS of $2.36 on sales of $44.41 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 7.63%. Sales would be up 7.20% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.820 1.69 1.62 2.36
EPS Actual 1.890 2.01 1.61 2.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Costco Wholesale stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Costco Wholesale is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.costco.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-earnings-call

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

