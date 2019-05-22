Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2019 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about a bearish options activity in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). He said the short interest in the name is fairly close to its all-time highs, while the open interest in puts is mildly off its all-time highs.

See Also: Tesla Shorts Have Made A $1B Profit This Month

Khouw noticed during the trading session that somebody sold to close the June 210 puts and bought to open the May 185 puts. The trader bought 5,000 contracts of the May 185 puts for $2.45. The trade breaks even at $182.55 or around 11 percent from the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

This Day In Market History: iOmega's Incredible Run Comes To An End