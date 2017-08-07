Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) Sep 15 $15 Puts at the Ask: 7200 @ $1.101 vs 468 OI; Ref=$16.82

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts at the Bid: 6755 @ $0.201 vs 3703 OI; Ref=$12.66

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) Sep 15 $8 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 6500 @ $0.25 vs 1161 OI; Ref=$8.73

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) Aug 18 $35 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.49 vs 503 OI; Ref=$40.92

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Sep 15 $40 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 870 @ $2.012 vs 0 OI; Ref=$40.1

