Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 4:45am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) Sep 15 $15 Puts at the Ask: 7200 @ $1.101 vs 468 OI; Ref=$16.82
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts at the Bid: 6755 @ $0.201 vs 3703 OI; Ref=$12.66
  • Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) Sep 15 $8 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 6500 @ $0.25 vs 1161 OI; Ref=$8.73
  • Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) Aug 18 $35 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.49 vs 503 OI; Ref=$40.92
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Sep 15 $40 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 870 @ $2.012 vs 0 OI; Ref=$40.1

